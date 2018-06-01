Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,205

Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1427 * * * * TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the full listing! * * ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1427 Hi, Here is a quick update from* www.robotkingdom.com . #1 Hot Items! Star Wars BLACK SERIES 6″ FIGURES 2018 Wave 3 Case of 8. New Listings Preorder. Start Shipping on 1st June 2018. US$ 159.90





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



