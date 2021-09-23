Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page KFC Toys P-9A Kingorilla & P-10A Kingzilla Off-White Ver. Color Renders (Masterpiece
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,185
KFC Toys P-9A Kingorilla & P-10A Kingzilla Off-White Ver. Color Renders (Masterpiece


Third party company KFC Toys*have shared, via their Facebook account, the color renders of their*P-9A Kingorilla &#038; P-10A Kingzilla Off-White Ver. (Masterpiece Scale Apeface &#038; Snapdragon). These are re-releases of KFC’s Decepticon Horrorcons for the Masterpiece scale, now in a new premium finishing* with cartoon-accurate colors, more remarkable the use of vibrant white. We can also spot some small updates to the molds like a new cartoon-accurate robot face for Apeface. You can see all the new mirrored images after the jump, and then you can click on the names of each figure to surf to the respective thread &#187; Continue Reading.

The post KFC Toys P-9A Kingorilla & P-10A Kingzilla Off-White Ver. Color Renders (Masterpiece Scale Apeface & Snapdragon) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Minifigure Packs! Full Set Of 6! Megatron Optimus Starscream
Transformers
Transformers POTP Wreck-Gar (opened)
Transformers
Transformers POTP Moonracer (opened)
Transformers
Transformers Armada Unicron
Transformers
Transformers POTP Hun-Gurrr (Opened)
Transformers
Transformers POTP Blackwing - opened
Transformers
Lot of Transformers For Parts, Restore Or Customizing
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:44 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.