KFC Toys P-9A Kingorilla & P-10A Kingzilla Off-White Ver. Color Renders (Masterpiece

Third party company KFC Toys*have shared, via their Facebook account , the color renders of their*P-9A Kingorilla & P-10A Kingzilla Off-White Ver. (Masterpiece Scale Apeface & Snapdragon). These are re-releases of KFC's Decepticon Horrorcons for the Masterpiece scale, now in a new premium finishing* with cartoon-accurate colors, more remarkable the use of vibrant white. We can also spot some small updates to the molds like a new cartoon-accurate robot face for Apeface. You can see all the new mirrored images after the jump, and then you can click on the names of each figure to surf to the respective thread