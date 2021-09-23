|
KFC Toys P-9A Kingorilla & P-10A Kingzilla Off-White Ver. Color Renders (Masterpiece
Third party company KFC Toys*have shared, via their Facebook account
, the color renders of their*P-9A Kingorilla & P-10A Kingzilla Off-White Ver. (Masterpiece Scale Apeface & Snapdragon). These are re-releases of KFC’s Decepticon Horrorcons for the Masterpiece scale, now in a new premium finishing* with cartoon-accurate colors, more remarkable the use of vibrant white. We can also spot some small updates to the molds like a new cartoon-accurate robot face for Apeface. You can see all the new mirrored images after the jump, and then you can click on the names of each figure to surf to the respective thread » Continue Reading.
The post KFC Toys P-9A Kingorilla & P-10A Kingzilla Off-White Ver. Color Renders (Masterpiece Scale Apeface & Snapdragon)
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca