*we have our first look at the gray prototypes of*Cang Toys Dinobots/Volcanicus. This is Cang Toys highly stylized take on the G1 Dinobots similar to the style they used with their*Thunderking/Predaking combiner and Predacons.
*The images reveal the robot and dinosaur of each classic dinobot plus a new member who transforms into a spinosaurus. All of them will be able to combine, but we are yet to see images of the combiner. See the images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
.
