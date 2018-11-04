Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,380

Siege Battle Masters Wave 1 Found at US Retail



The Siege begins! The latest iteration of the ever-popular Generations line, War For Cybertron:Siege, has started to show up at US retail. 2005 board member GiganGoji has found Firedrive at his local Target in Washington. Firedrive, Blowpipe and Lionizer make up the first wave of Battle Masters which are the new $5.99 price point for the line. Each Battle Master turns into a weapon for a larger Transformer to wield and come with effect parts. You can check out the photographic proof after the jump.



