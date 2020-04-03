Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:21 AM
Super_Megatron
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1525
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1525 Due to the Corona Virus situation, many cargo flight cancelled. Most Air Parcel/Small packet/E-express service was suspended while EMS is still available to most destinations such as USA, UK and Japan. Please refer to Hong Kong Post website for latest information. Hongkong Post – Home We believe the situation will change daily. And the situation may last until end of April, please also check with your national &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1525 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
