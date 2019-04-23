|
Transformers Generation Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga Available ? Possible S
Takara Tomy Mall
*has just uploaded the*Transformers Generation Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga on their*listing for the toy
. This time we have in fact a 2-part web comic/manga which seems to be linked to the events of previous Generation Selects Star Convoy
and Seacons
stories. In part 1 we can see a flashback with Convoy/Optimus Prime and Galvatron face Unicron and his armada of small Cybertron Unicron clones while back in 2011. Then, we get back to the battle against Optimus and King Poseidon (Piranacon) which is interrupted by the arriving of Super Megatron (who seemed to » Continue Reading.
