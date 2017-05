GotBot Robot in Disguise Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 546

Generations Nightbeat...with Titan Master head? yes please!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLH_WVDJ5lY I am excited to show off this little review and how-to vid. When the Generations Nightbeat was released, I skipped him because he wasn't an actual head master. I wanted my Muzzle! Then we got a Titans Return Titan Master head with no body. Finally, scoring the required deluxe class body, I decided to make him into a fully functioning headmaster...and look at a figure I passed over in the process.