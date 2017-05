Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,564

Transformers The Last Knight Anthony Hopkins and Hot Rod Clip



More... A new clip from Transformers The Last Knight was aired at the MTV awards yesterday. This clip showcases Anthony Hopkins‘ character, along with the like of Cogman, a tank Transformer, and the one and only Hot Rod… who speaks with a French accent as rumored. Check out the clip below care of We Got This Covered and see what you think:The post Transformers The Last Knight Anthony Hopkins and Hot Rod Clip appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

