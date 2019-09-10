|
Generations Selects Hot Shot And Powerdasher Cromar Confirmed To Be Available At NYCC
The Official Transformers Facebook
has confirmed that*Generations Selects Hot Shot And Powerdasher Cromar will be available at the upcoming New York Comic Con 2019.
Both figures will be available at Entertainment Earth booth in the event as it was rumored previously
. If you are attending New York Comic Con this year, don’t miss the chance to grab these new molds for your collection! Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
