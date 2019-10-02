|
TFC Toys Storm Commander STC-01NB Nuclear Blast Version Prototype
Via a post on TFC Toys Weibo
, we have images of the gray prototype of their next project: TFC Toys Storm Commander STC-01NB Nuclear Blast Version*(Modified Rolling Thunder Optimus Prime). This* release is a very interesting remold of TFC Toys S.T. Commander
which was based on an* G.I Joe Transformers Optimus Prime Rolling Thunder vehicle concept art by Don Figueroa. Optimus Prime is coming as a* powerful and heavily armed G.I Joe Rolling Thunder. The new retool includes a big nuclear missile, a new head with movable helmet, more weapons and several new parts. The big main missile » Continue Reading.
