Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFC Toys Storm Commander STC-01NB Nuclear Blast Version Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,529
TFC Toys Storm Commander STC-01NB Nuclear Blast Version Prototype


Via a post on TFC Toys Weibo, we have images of the gray prototype of their next project: TFC Toys Storm Commander STC-01NB Nuclear Blast Version*(Modified Rolling Thunder Optimus Prime). This* release is a very interesting remold of TFC Toys S.T. Commander which was based on an* G.I Joe Transformers Optimus Prime Rolling Thunder vehicle concept art by Don Figueroa. Optimus Prime is coming as a* powerful and heavily armed G.I Joe Rolling Thunder. The new retool includes a big nuclear missile, a new head with movable helmet, more weapons and several new parts. The big main missile &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFC Toys Storm Commander STC-01NB Nuclear Blast Version Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Ratchet WFC-S34 Exclusive
Transformers
Iron Factory EX-16H Pink Assassin 3rd Party Transformers CW Hunter Arcee
Transformers
Watch Transformers Vintage 80s Game Watch Robot Watch Wrist
Transformers
Vintage Bandai Matchbox SDF-1 Robotech Macross Transformer 1984 Japan 15 1/4"
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron WFC Deluxe Autobot Ratchet MISB!!
Transformers
Factory sealed Transformers Human Allance Mudflap- No Reserve LQQK.
Transformers
Shuraking SRK-02 Growl - BRAND NEW SEALED - TRANSFORMERS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:39 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.