Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,444

Transformers Hall of Fame 2018 Voting Round 1!



Hasbro sent out the call for this years Transformers Hall of Fame nominations and its time for you to sound off! This year they will be inducting into 2 separate categories. · FAVORITE TRANSFORMERS CHARACTER (Fictional Robot Character) · 2018 TRANSFORMERS HASBRO TOY OF THE YEAR We here at TFW2005 have started 2 threads for initial feedback. Please sound off with your suggestions for the poll by Thursday 6/14/18 at the links below. We will then create 2 polls, one for each category, and allow you guys to vote. The top 3 from each will be submitted to Hasbro on



The post







More... Hasbro sent out the call for this years Transformers Hall of Fame nominations and its time for you to sound off! This year they will be inducting into 2 separate categories. · FAVORITE TRANSFORMERS CHARACTER (Fictional Robot Character) · 2018 TRANSFORMERS HASBRO TOY OF THE YEAR We here at TFW2005 have started 2 threads for initial feedback. Please sound off with your suggestions for the poll by Thursday 6/14/18 at the links below. We will then create 2 polls, one for each category, and allow you guys to vote. The top 3 from each will be submitted to Hasbro on » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Hall of Fame 2018 Voting Round 1! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.