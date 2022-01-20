Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,742
Transformers Studio Series Wave 8 Leader Coronation Starscream Out At US Retail


Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*SAF7*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 8 Leader Coronation Starscream is out at US retail. This new redeco and slight retool of the Earthrise Starscream mold which includes the “coronation” parts and a Nemesis throne was found at a Target store in*Greenwood, Indiana. Coronation Starscream come in a new Studio Series windowless box. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 8 Leader Coronation Starscream Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
