Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Grifter Prime*we have our first images of the color renders of the new X-Transbots*Bullwark (Masterpiece Scale G1 Bulkhead). X-Transbots is bringing an interesting rendition of Transformers Animated/Prime Bulkhead in a more blocky G1-style design. The renders seems to show that the mold is based on X-Transbots*Dante / Inferno and*Da Vinci / Grapple Masterpiece figures.
*A nice alternative for your Masterpiece display for sure. Keep in mind that these are the first early renders and some changes will sure be done in the future updates. See all the images after the jump and then join to the » Continue Reading.
The post X-Transbots Bullwark (Masterpiece Scale G1 Bulkhead) Color Renders
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...