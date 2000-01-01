Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Heavy Mods & Scratchbuilds Animated Omega Supreme 3.0
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
anemis
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: May 2007
Location: beloeil,quebec
Posts: 506
Animated Omega Supreme 3.0
hey guys ! here is a preview of my latest animated omega supreme version 3.0... enjoy !!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 240630303_333967661609972_6514259498333254306_n.jpg Views: 12 Size: 54.6 KB ID: 50024   Click image for larger version Name: 240644920_334670958206309_3219123479896226574_n.jpg Views: 11 Size: 66.5 KB ID: 50025  
anemis is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:47 AM   #2
wervenom
Windbreaker
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,597
Re: Animated Omega Supreme 3.0
Looks really good. Awesome job!
wervenom is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretenders Lot Bumblebee Submarauder Snarler
Transformers
Megatron #12 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Ratchet #8 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Decepticon Runamuck B0208 New Toy
Transformers
StarScream #9 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Card New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #1 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #11 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.