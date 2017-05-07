Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFW2005?s Titans Return Hot Rod Gallery


If you’re gonna ride, ride in style! Sol Fury is back and bringing you a new photoshoot! Today I’m sharing with you a gallery of Titans Return Hot Rod. Hot Rod is a personal favorite character of mine, so I was in for this release as soon as it was announced. He’s a faithful update of the original Hot Rod and much closer to that original than the previous Classics version. Compared to other Titans Deluxes like Mindwipe or Triggerhappy he’s not so creative or detailed, he’s a solid take on the character and a fun toy to fiddle &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005’s Titans Return Hot Rod Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



