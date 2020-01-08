Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,871
Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 New Stock Images


Courtesy of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you new stock images of the*Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5. While it’s a new series, the stock images reveal that the entire line up consist of re-releases of previous molds from Series 3 and Series 4. In any case, it’s another chance to find these figures which seem to be pretty hard to find at stores. See the images after the break and the let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



