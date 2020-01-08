|
Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 New Stock Images
Courtesy of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you new stock images of the*Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5. While it’s a new series, the stock images reveal that the entire line up consist of re-releases of previous molds from Series 3
and Series 4
. In any case, it’s another chance to find these figures which seem to be pretty hard to find at stores. See the images after the break and the let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
