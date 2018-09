Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 2,031

Studio Series Deluxe Wave 3 Realesed in Canada Thanks to our friend and board member Matrix_Holder we have a confirmed sighting of the Transformers Studio Series Wave 3 Deluxe figures hitting Canadian shelves.



This wave includes:

Bumblebee (VW Beetle)

Shadow Raider

Autobot Ratchet



If you spot these figures or any others be sure to let us and your fellow fans know over in the sightings forum.



Happy hunting Attached Thumbnails