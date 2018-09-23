Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,104

Brand New Clip From Transformers: Bumblebee Showcases Blitzwing? and Barricade?



Another clip from the upcoming*Transformers: Bumblebee trailer has dropped few moments ago, and this time we are treated with Blitzwing bullying our story’s main protagonist. Blitzwing has undergone some changes since we last saw him (comparison pic can be found below). Also, at the end of the clip is a Police Cruiser being taken down by Bumblebee. The vague similarity of the Cruiser with Energon Igniters Barricade got the fans speculating whether this is Bee’s long term rival. You can check out the new clip below. Don’t forget to tune into TFW2005 on Monday, 24th September for the full trailer.



