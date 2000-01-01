Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page GoBots Dive-Dive Review (aka Machine Robo Series MR-33 Submarine Robo)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:25 PM   #1
Megatron75
Alternator
Megatron75's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 930
GoBots Dive-Dive Review (aka Machine Robo Series MR-33 Submarine Robo)
Check out my review of GoBots Dive-Dive (aka Machine Robo Series MR-33 Submarine Robo by clicking on the link below:

https://youtu.be/4usNQde4oUw
Megatron75 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers 2014 Botcon Pirates vs Knights box set - Scorponok, etc
Transformers
Siege Lot Skywarp Megatron Hound
Transformers
Transformers Siege WFC-S27 PHANTOMSTRIKE SQUADRON SKYWARP Amazon Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Fansproject Glacialord Set of 5 Transformers Combiner 3rd Party
Transformers
Transformers Authentic Masterpiece SMOKESCREEN, TRACKS, BLUESTREAK, G2 BUMBLEBEE
Transformers
RARE CANADIAN VERSION RED SLAG SCORIES WHITE LEGS ORIGINAL G1 TRANSFORMERS TIGHT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.