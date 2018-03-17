|
TFW2005?s Power of the Primes Vector Prime with Metalhawk Gallery
For our next Power of the Primes gallery, we have a look at the time traveller among the Primes,*Vector Prime, and his decoy suit,*Metalhawk
! It’s been a good year for Metalhawk. Originally released in 1988 as a Japanese market exclusive, the last 12 months have given him not one but two updated toys. Today we’re looking at the Power of the Primes version, which evokes the original Pretender shell of Masterforce’s Metalhawk. Even in this more diminutive scale, the heroic figure that the original shell cut is fully present here – complete with a six pack, which is a » Continue Reading.
