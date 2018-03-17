Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,925
Free Comic Book Day 2018 Interview: Transformers Creators John Barber and Alex Milne


In December, we brought you*news*of*the special Transformers: Unicron The Darkest Hour #0 IDW*offering for May 5th’s Free Comic Book Day. Today, we are pleased to share an interview with creators John Barber and Alex Milne in which they discuss #0 and their individual experiences with comics. An excerpt: When Unicron arrives, that means the end of a universe! Tell us what makes this story the biggest in the history of the Transformers? John Barber: This is the end of the story weve been telling for over a decade. The IDW Transformers comics are the longest-lasting iteration Transformers characters &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Free Comic Book Day 2018 Interview: Transformers Creators John Barber and Alex Milne appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
