Free Comic Book Day 2018 Interview: Transformers Creators John Barber and Alex Milne

In December, we brought you* news *of*the special Transformers: Unicron The Darkest Hour #0 IDW* offering for May 5th’s Free Comic Book Day. Today, we are pleased to share an interview with creators John Barber and Alex Milne in which they discuss #0 and their individual experiences with comics. An excerpt: When Unicron arrives, that means the end of a universe! Tell us what makes this story the biggest in the history of the Transformers? John Barber: This is the end of the story we’ve been telling for over a decade. The IDW Transformers comics are the longest-lasting iteration Transformers characters » Continue Reading. The post Free Comic Book Day 2018 Interview: Transformers Creators John Barber and Alex Milne appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM