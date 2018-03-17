|
Free Comic Book Day 2018 Interview: Transformers Creators John Barber and Alex Milne
In December, we brought you news
of the special Transformers: Unicron The Darkest Hour #0 IDW offering
for May 5th’s Free Comic Book Day. Today, we are pleased to share an interview with creators John Barber and Alex Milne in which they discuss #0 and their individual experiences with comics. An excerpt: When Unicron arrives, that means the end of a universe! Tell us what makes this story the biggest in the history of the Transformers? John Barber: This is the end of the story weve been telling for over a decade. The IDW Transformers comics are the longest-lasting iteration Transformers characters » Continue Reading.
.
