Whisky Tango Foxtrot Animated Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,983

Re: Transformers Rise Of The Beasts New Promotional Material Images ? Maximals Beast Liking the look of Rhinox. I was worried about how they'd handle his skin in the hyper-greebly movie style, but it looks like they kept it simple. Looking forward to seeing the toy, since I skipped the Kingdom version (like I did with Cheetor and Airrazor, which seems to have been a good choice based on how good their RotB toys look.)

__________________