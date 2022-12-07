Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,321
Unreleased IDW Transformers: Collision Course Cover By Joana Lafuente


Artist Joana Lafuente has updated her Twitter account with an HQ clean version of her cover for the unreleased IDW Transformers: Collision Course comic. Little is known about the plot of this*unpublished miniseries from IDW. It was supposed to be released late in 2022 and it may have been kind of a*crossover with several Transformers universes. In any case, accurate details about its content are yet to be revealed. Read on for Joana Lafuente’s comments about her cover: Here it is, my last cover for the Transformers while in IDW Publishing’s hands. This was one the covers for the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Unreleased IDW Transformers: Collision Course Cover By Joana Lafuente appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



