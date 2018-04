Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,105

If the leaked Takara Tomy listing didn't convince you enough, 2005 Boards Member Mr. Chaos is back with two new listings for Studio Series figures; with one of them being our elusive Voyager Class Bonecrusher. TRA MV6 STUDIO SERIES BONECRUSH E3745 UPC 63050976995 PRICE: $29.99 The other listing is a totally new, previously unknown figure: TRA MV6 STUDIO SERIES OPTIMUS E3747 UPC: 63050976996 PRICE $29.99 At the moment, we cannot say for sure how this new Optimus Prime will be represented. Only time will tell.





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.