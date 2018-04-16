|
Studio Series Voyager Bonecrusher And Brand New Voyager Optimus Prime UPC Confirmatio
If the leaked Takara Tomy listing
didn’t convince you enough, 2005 Boards Member Mr. Chaos is back with two new listings for Studio Series figures; with one of them being our elusive Voyager Class Bonecrusher. TRA MV6 STUDIO SERIES BONECRUSH E3745 UPC 63050976995 PRICE: $29.99 The other listing is a totally new, previously unknown figure: TRA MV6 STUDIO SERIES OPTIMUS E3747 UPC: 63050976996 PRICE $29.99 At the moment, we cannot say for sure how this new Optimus Prime will be represented. Only time will tell.
