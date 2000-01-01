Today, 01:59 PM #1 UsernamePrime G.I. Joe is better. Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 792 The Future of Combiners (speculation thread)



A recent unconfirmed leak list named the stunticons as releases for 2022.



You think they will redo them all over the next few years?



How much do you speculate the price will drop on present combiners. Let's be honest, CW/UW Menasor is just bad. I imagine these stonks will sink hard.



Will parts forming be the way of the future for combiners? In all instances, parts forming combiners always look better. I imagine the torso figure will always be commander class and will include said parts to "justify" the $120+ price tag.



If you got the PotP/Selects combiners, do you see yourself buying the new versions?



I just hope that they maintain compatibility for once, instead of coming up with yet another new kind of combiner port.

__________________ Today, 02:28 PM #3 Lioconvoy81 Machine War Join Date: May 2009 Location: Hamilton, Ont Posts: 242 Re: The Future of Combiners (speculation thread) I was sorely disappointed by the CW Stunticons. I’m happily in for another take on them, and am encouraged by the higher price points hopefully delivering better results. Today, 02:39 PM #4 imfallenangel Robot Master Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 781 Re: The Future of Combiners (speculation thread) Meh, the double-dipping for me is not going to happen with Hasbro, they'd have to pull a freaking miracle with the figures and their pricing and I don't see that happening.



Almost everyone that wanted combiners most probably got them with the Prime wars trilogy line, and I'd be surprised to see many being happy to spend the money a second time. If anything, redoing them "better" now could end up pissing a lot of people off I would believe.



For newcomers that missed them, it would be more for them, but again, the prices would be a defining factor too.



Personally I did get a few at the time and a bit after, mostly on sale or such, and even some KO as I couldn't justify the crazy aftermarket prices on some, and with the KOs being either perfect, even better plastic, some correcting some flaws, at a fraction of the prices, it's a no-brainer.



But after the newness passed, I ended up moving towards the larger versions from 3rd parties as next to almost any larger figures, aka leaders or such, the Hasbro combiners (aside Devastator and Predaking that were special ones) are barely larger and lack being "impressive" compared to a titan size/class one.



So, this to say that Hasbro has it's work cut out to pull the fans to re-buy the characters/figures so soon, but as everything I noted here, there is some potential, but I don't think that they'll pull me in. __________________

If I don't reply to you, and if your comment was tasteless, immature, trollish or such, you're probably on ignore already, congratulation for making it on the list. Life's too short.

