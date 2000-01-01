|
Re: The Future of Combiners (speculation thread)
Meh, the double-dipping for me is not going to happen with Hasbro, they'd have to pull a freaking miracle with the figures and their pricing and I don't see that happening.
Almost everyone that wanted combiners most probably got them with the Prime wars trilogy line, and I'd be surprised to see many being happy to spend the money a second time. If anything, redoing them "better" now could end up pissing a lot of people off I would believe.
For newcomers that missed them, it would be more for them, but again, the prices would be a defining factor too.
Personally I did get a few at the time and a bit after, mostly on sale or such, and even some KO as I couldn't justify the crazy aftermarket prices on some, and with the KOs being either perfect, even better plastic, some correcting some flaws, at a fraction of the prices, it's a no-brainer.
But after the newness passed, I ended up moving towards the larger versions from 3rd parties as next to almost any larger figures, aka leaders or such, the Hasbro combiners (aside Devastator and Predaking that were special ones) are barely larger and lack being "impressive" compared to a titan size/class one.
So, this to say that Hasbro has it's work cut out to pull the fans to re-buy the characters/figures so soon, but as everything I noted here, there is some potential, but I don't think that they'll pull me in.
