Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page The Future of Combiners (speculation thread)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:59 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
G.I. Joe is better.
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 792
The Future of Combiners (speculation thread)
So rumours of new combiners releasing in the generation line have been floating around for months now. Specifically starting with Menasor which includes a commander class Motormaster.

A recent unconfirmed leak list named the stunticons as releases for 2022.: https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/leaked-2022-ss-and-evolution-wave-composition.1220748/

You think they will redo them all over the next few years?

How much do you speculate the price will drop on present combiners. Let's be honest, CW/UW Menasor is just bad. I imagine these stonks will sink hard.

Will parts forming be the way of the future for combiners? In all instances, parts forming combiners always look better. I imagine the torso figure will always be commander class and will include said parts to "justify" the $120+ price tag.

If you got the PotP/Selects combiners, do you see yourself buying the new versions?

Open forum, say what you like.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504
Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
Video tour of my collection May 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Exq8E4tHws
Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 02:05 PM.
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:19 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,794
Re: The Future of Combiners (speculation thread)
I just hope that they maintain compatibility for once, instead of coming up with yet another new kind of combiner port.
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:28 PM   #3
Lioconvoy81
Machine War
Lioconvoy81's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 242
Re: The Future of Combiners (speculation thread)
I was sorely disappointed by the CW Stunticons. I’m happily in for another take on them, and am encouraged by the higher price points hopefully delivering better results.
Lioconvoy81 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:39 PM   #4
imfallenangel
Robot Master
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 781
Re: The Future of Combiners (speculation thread)
Meh, the double-dipping for me is not going to happen with Hasbro, they'd have to pull a freaking miracle with the figures and their pricing and I don't see that happening.

Almost everyone that wanted combiners most probably got them with the Prime wars trilogy line, and I'd be surprised to see many being happy to spend the money a second time. If anything, redoing them "better" now could end up pissing a lot of people off I would believe.

For newcomers that missed them, it would be more for them, but again, the prices would be a defining factor too.

Personally I did get a few at the time and a bit after, mostly on sale or such, and even some KO as I couldn't justify the crazy aftermarket prices on some, and with the KOs being either perfect, even better plastic, some correcting some flaws, at a fraction of the prices, it's a no-brainer.

But after the newness passed, I ended up moving towards the larger versions from 3rd parties as next to almost any larger figures, aka leaders or such, the Hasbro combiners (aside Devastator and Predaking that were special ones) are barely larger and lack being "impressive" compared to a titan size/class one.

So, this to say that Hasbro has it's work cut out to pull the fans to re-buy the characters/figures so soon, but as everything I noted here, there is some potential, but I don't think that they'll pull me in.
__________________
If I don't reply to you, and if your comment was tasteless, immature, trollish or such, you're probably on ignore already, congratulation for making it on the list. Life's too short.
Last edited by imfallenangel; Today at 02:42 PM.
imfallenangel is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Series 1 - Commemorative 2002 Toys R Us NIB
Transformers
Transformers Generations TG-23 Metroplex (23 inch Action Figure) - Incomplete
Transformers
Transformers 1989 Jazz / 1982 Bandai GoBots MR-02 / Tomy Go Bot wind up wheel
Transformers
Optimus Prime Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro MP-10 Toys R Us Exclusive New MIB
Transformers
Starscream Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro MP-07 Toys R Us Exclusive New MIB
Transformers
My Little Pony crossover Lot TRANSFORMERS, POWER RANGERS & GHOSTBUSTERS NEW
Transformers
Transformers FansProject Kausality Kar Krash TFcon Exclusive (G2 Breakdown)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.