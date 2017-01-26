Well, kind of. Some deco sheets for Transformers The Last Knight One Step Barricade and Hound reveal flames on the hood for both visible with UV light, with large faction symbols in the center. We know that neither have flames in this style in the movie based on their numerous on-set sightings, so this looks to be a possible gimmick for the releases in this size-class. They come courtesy of the Transformers Prime TFP group on FB via Vexwing on the 2005 Boards. Read on to check them out!
