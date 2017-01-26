Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,886
Transformers The Last Knight One Step Changer Deco Sheets Are On Fire!


Well, kind of. Some deco sheets for Transformers The Last Knight One Step Barricade and Hound reveal flames on the hood for both visible with UV light, with large faction symbols in the center. We know that neither have flames in this style in the movie based on their numerous on-set sightings, so this looks to be a possible gimmick for the releases in this size-class. They come courtesy of the Transformers Prime TFP group on FB via Vexwing on the 2005 Boards. Read on to check them out!

The post Transformers The Last Knight One Step Changer Deco Sheets Are On Fire! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
