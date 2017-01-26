Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,886

Transformers The Last Knight One Step Changer Deco Sheets Are On Fire!



Well, kind of. Some deco sheets for Transformers The Last Knight One Step Barricade and Hound reveal flames on the hood for both visible with UV light, with large faction symbols in the center. We know that neither have flames in this style in the movie based on their numerous on-set sightings, so this looks to be a possible gimmick for the releases in this size-class. They come courtesy of the Transformers Prime TFP group on FB via Vexwing on the 2005 Boards. Read on to check them out!



The post







More... Well, kind of. Some deco sheets for Transformers The Last Knight One Step Barricade and Hound reveal flames on the hood for both visible with UV light, with large faction symbols in the center. We know that neither have flames in this style in the movie based on their numerous on-set sightings, so this looks to be a possible gimmick for the releases in this size-class. They come courtesy of the Transformers Prime TFP group on FB via Vexwing on the 2005 Boards. Read on to check them out!The post Transformers The Last Knight One Step Changer Deco Sheets Are On Fire! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________