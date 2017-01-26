Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
3A TFG1 Optimus Prime Classic Edition Pre-Orders Now Open!


3A absolutely killed it last year with their high end large format figures for the Transformers Movie franchise (see our galleries here).* Each were 12 – 18 inches tall, were modeled from the 3d files of the movie, featured crazy detailing, lights, and more.* Now, 3A is getting into the classic game, releasing their first Generation 1 figure – Optimus Prime.* Optimus is a modern interpretation of his G1 self.* If their previous work is any clue, this thing is going to be a another masterpiece on your shelves later this year.* He’s set to ship in 3rd Quarter &#187; Continue Reading.

The post 3A TFG1 Optimus Prime Classic Edition Pre-Orders Now Open! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 12:15 PM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,175
Re: 3A TFG1 Optimus Prime Classic Edition Pre-Orders Now Open!
Too big feet and upper body is not wide enough... strange these kind of statue can't even get the proportion right.
