3A absolutely killed it last year with their high end large format figures for the Transformers Movie franchise (see our galleries here
).* Each were 12 – 18 inches tall, were modeled from the 3d files of the movie, featured crazy detailing, lights, and more.* Now, 3A is getting into the classic game, releasing their first Generation 1 figure – Optimus Prime.* Optimus is a modern interpretation of his G1 self.* If their previous work is any clue, this thing is going to be a another masterpiece on your shelves later this year.* He’s set to ship in 3rd Quarter » Continue Reading.
.
