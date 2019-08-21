|
Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege Refraktor Reconnaissance Team Pack Boxset In-Ha
Via Planet Iacon on Facebook
*we have a nice set of in-hand images of the*Refraktor Reconnaissance Team Boxset for your viewing pleasure. This new pack brings us three Siege Refraktor figures with a new G1-toy-accurate deco plus some new extra parts for the camera mode and a Kremzeek mini-figure. As we can see for the images, the toys really look more vivid and detailed with the new colors and painted details. This pack was originally planned as a Hascon exclusive
but now it has got a wider distribution. Check out all the images after the jump
