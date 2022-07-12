Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:06 PM   #1
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,637
1986 movie collection $450 lot - vet bills
...

My beautiful handsome ginger cat Ben had a near-death experience today.

Because of the ensuing vet bills, I am selling my 1986 movie collection. Do not low ball me. Do not attempot to take advantage of my grief.

$450 for the lot. I am undervaluing everything in this lot. Shipping will be $30.

All toys have their boxes and are in like new condition, unless otherwise noted.

Includes ss86, kingdom, cw, generations. Sorry not sorry, siege and kingdom ultra Magnus sucks. The collection does not include Kup --- tragically, a BWBB Kup has been sitting at my friend's in Seattle for months now.

COMMANDER
Rodimus Prime

LEADER
CW Ultra Magnus (no box or instructions)
Kingdom Galvatron (correct shoulders)

VOYAGER
T30 Springer (no box, has instructions)
SS86 Hot Rod
SS86 Scourge (no box or instructions)
SS86 Sweep X2 (one sealed, missing one blast effect)
Ss86 Wreck-Gar
Kingdom Cyclonus

DELUXE
SS86 Blurr
Kingdom Arcee

CORE
Autobot Spike

The Wheelie that comes with ss86 Grimlock as well.

I will post up-to-date pictures later. This is just one from a few weeks ago I had on my phone. Right now, I'm helping my family through this awful afternoon.
Click image for larger version Name: 20220712_180319~2.jpg Views: 24 Size: 96.0 KB ID: 52384  
