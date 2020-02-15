Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Banana Force MPL-02 Great Armor (RID 2001 Ultra Magnus/Car Robot God Magnus) Color Re


New 3P Company*Banana Force*have uploaded via their*Weibo account*the renders of their next figyre:*MPL-02 God Armor (RID 2001 Ultra Magnus / Car Robots God Magnus). This is the second installment in Banana Force high detailed non-transforming figures made of ABS and die-cast, following their impressive MPL-01 Red Sharpshooter (RID 2001 Optimus Prime). God Armor is a modern and stylized rendition of**RID 2001 Ultra Magnus*( or Car Robots God Magnus in Japan). We have the color renders of this mold that give us a clear idea of the final product finishing. While still recognizable as*Ultra Magnus, he features some new &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Banana Force MPL-02 Great Armor (RID 2001 Ultra Magnus/Car Robot God Magnus) Color Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 01:21 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Re: Banana Force MPL-02 Great Armor (RID 2001 Ultra Magnus/Car Robot God Magnus) Colo
Looks great. Wish they could've shown what the God Fire Convoy mode looked like.
