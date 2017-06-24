|
Transformers Universe: Bumblebee Movie To Be Filmed Next Week
Speaking to the gathered press
, Transformers Universe: Bumblebee Movie star actress Hailee Steinfeld stated that*Principal Photography for the movie may start as early as next week. If the information is true, we are seeing a 1 month head start than what was previously planned
for the movie. 06/26/2017:*So it is the spinoff to Transformers and we start shooting in a couple of weeks, she said. ET Canadas Roz Weston sat down with the 20-year-old actress and singer, who opens up
about joining Paramounts first-ever Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee, set to be directed by Oscar-nominated Kubo and the Two » Continue Reading.
