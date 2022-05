Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Springer Official Turnaround Videos

Thanks to Hasbro designer Sam “King Samlock” Smith on Instagram *we can share for your some new*Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Springer official turnaround videos for your viewing pleasure. These are new “Legacy style” turnaround videos featuring a new frame and a vibrant Legacy logo with the CAD model turning for an easy view. Pretty different and unique style compared to the usual white background videos we had seen before. We have videos of Springer in robot, helicopter and car mode for your viewing pleasure. What do you think of this new style for official videos? Watch them after » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Springer Official Turnaround Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM