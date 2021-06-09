|
Unique Toys UT-R04 Nero (Age Of Extinction Galvatron) Color Prototype
Via Weibo users*????
*and*???
*we have*images of the color prototype of Unique Toys*UT-R04 Nero (Age Of Extinction Galvatron).* This an excellent movie-accurate rendition of*Galvatron*as seen in the 4th live-action movie. The robot mode replicates the intricate and detailed design of the body, showing almost no visible alt mode parts. We are sure many movie-collectors will be really pleased with Unique Toys Galvatron mold. Nero is scheduled for release in October 2021 and you can find pre-orders via our sponsors links below. Check out all the images on this news post and*let us know your impressions on » Continue Reading.
