Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Unique Toys UT-R04 Nero (Age Of Extinction Galvatron) Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,631
Unique Toys UT-R04 Nero (Age Of Extinction Galvatron) Color Prototype


Via Weibo users*????*and*???*we have*images of the color prototype of Unique Toys*UT-R04 Nero (Age Of Extinction Galvatron).* This an excellent movie-accurate rendition of*Galvatron*as seen in the 4th live-action movie. The robot mode replicates the intricate and detailed design of the body, showing almost no visible alt mode parts. We are sure many movie-collectors will be really pleased with Unique Toys Galvatron mold. Nero is scheduled for release in October 2021 and you can find pre-orders via our sponsors links below. Check out all the images on this news post and*let us know your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Unique Toys UT-R04 Nero (Age Of Extinction Galvatron) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Mothton #24 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transforming
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Stronghorn #23 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transform
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe King Jaws #22 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transforming
Transformers
Grimlock & Optimus Statue Transformers: Age of Extinction(NO MOVIE, STATUE ONLY)
Transformers
Transformers Weapon Accessory ?Rumble Frenzy G1 ? Gun Laser? Hasbro Takara 1984
Transformers
Robot Transforming Vehicle Military Complete 4 Set NEW NISP Greenbrier KO Jet B
Transformers
Convertors Insectors "Tenticus (Spider) - Gun Weapon" 1984 Select Toys Accessory
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.