Bumblebee VFX Breakdown By Rodeo FX Video
We have an interesting video to share with you. Visual Effect company Rodeo FX
*has uploaded a video on their YouTube Channel
*featuring some of their work in the Bumblebee movie. Rodeo FX*team worked on a total of 112 visual effects shots for the movie, including some key scenes like the meeting between Charlie and Bumblebee. Watch the video below, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
