Help needed in Southwestern Ontario We're looking for anyone within the triangle of London, Burlington and Kitchener to help us out by occasionally letting us borrow toys for photography.



Toyhax has launched a new line of weapons for Classics, Legends, G1 and more recent deluxe size toys, and we'd like to show how they look with various figures that we may no longer have in stock.



We'd only need to borrow the odd figure for a few days at a time. We'd personally pick them up and drop them off, and we'd handle them with absolute respect.



Items would be returned to you with the product we made for it, or a substitute product for your trouble. Can anyone help?