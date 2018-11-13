Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,446

IDW Star Trek Vs Transformers #2 Full Preview



Via*flickeringmyth website, we have the full preview of*Star Trek Vs Transformers Issue 2 for your viewing pleasure. One of the most unexpected crossovers in the IDW Transformers titles comes as a 4-issue mini-series. On this 5-page preview, fan-favorite and iconic Star Trek character: Mr. Spock finds out the Transformers story for via Optimus Primes mind. He does not only learn about the Transformers, but he helps heroic Autobot Leader Optimus Prime to come back online. Dont forget to grab your copy this November 14! You can check out the mirrored preview after the jump and then sound off your impressions



The post







More... Via*flickeringmyth website, we have the full preview of*Star Trek Vs Transformers Issue 2 for your viewing pleasure. One of the most unexpected crossovers in the IDW Transformers titles comes as a 4-issue mini-series. On this 5-page preview, fan-favorite and iconic Star Trek character: Mr. Spock finds out the Transformers story for via Optimus Primes mind. He does not only learn about the Transformers, but he helps heroic Autobot Leader Optimus Prime to come back online. Dont forget to grab your copy this November 14! You can check out the mirrored preview after the jump and then sound off your impressions » Continue Reading. The post IDW Star Trek Vs Transformers #2 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.