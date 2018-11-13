Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,446

Transformers Bumblebee Official 2019 Calendar



Via UK based website danilo.com we can share for you images of a new Transformers Bumblebee Official 2019 Calendar. You can now join the buzz all 2019 with this officially licensed calendar in Square Wall Format. Each month per page with a cool art on each page. Here you are the specifications: Height: 305mm Width: 305mm Weight: 232g Format – Square Calendar You can already order it here for £9.99 ($12.96 approximately) with free shipping for the UK and Worldwide delivery also available.





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.