Bumblebee Movie Campaign In Australia By Kellogg?s



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz for giving us the heads up of a new Bumblebee Movie Campaign In Australia By Kellogg's.



You shall purchase a specially marked pack of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes (with the Bumblebee Movie logo on it), keep your printed receipt and go to the nominated website here to enter your details. You have time from November 20th to December 18th. There will be four weekly draws for the 1000 double-passes on November 28th, December 5th, December 12th, and December 19th. The major prize will be drawn on December 19th.





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.