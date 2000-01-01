Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:39 AM   #1
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 2,402
WM G1 Reissue Astrotrain for sale (Free Shipping!)
Hello,

Canada Post Free Shipping Tuesday is coming up, so I am offering one WM G1 Reissue Astrotrain from 2020 shipped to you FREE for a total of $43.

The box is in excellent condition. Pics: https://imgur.com/a/ErZgbul

I got him for $39 at WM, so it was $40.95 with GST. The PayPal fees will be around $1.50 so after rounding up that is how I arrived at $43.

Payment via PayPal only please. I will send you an itemized invoice so that you and I are both covered by PayPal's agreement should anything happen.

I will ship him bubblewrapped safely in a box so that he arrives OK.

Please PM me if interested.
