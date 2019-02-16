|
Super 7 ReAction Transformers ? New Characters Listings
Super 7, known by their retro styled action figures and merchandising, presented at the past Toy Fair 2019 the first gray prototypes of their new*ReAction Transformers line
. 4 characters were revealed: Optimus Prime, Megatron, Soundwave and Bumblebee. Entertaintment Earth
*has updated new listings for more characters for this line of non-transformers but cartoon-accurate G1 3 3/4-Inch figurines. There are no images yet, but we can see some fan-favorite characters coming: ReAction Figure – Devastator ReAction Figure – Mirage ReAction Figure – Alpha Trion
