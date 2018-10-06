Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:41 AM   #1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,198
Anyone interested in ROTF voyager Megatron?
He's loose complete. Comes.with his missile and instructions.
He's just been sitting on my shelf since I bought him.

$30 obo.


Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20181006_012407855.jpg Views: 12 Size: 96.9 KB ID: 41687   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20181006_013045460.jpg Views: 11 Size: 88.5 KB ID: 41688  
