Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Generation Toys GT-10 Optimus Primal Color Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,454
Generation Toys GT-10 Optimus Primal Color Images


Via Generation-Toys Weibo*we have color images of their*GT-10 Optimus Primal to share with you. Generation-Toys incarnation of the Maximal Commander has got a very nice and original design from the doujin artbook (non official)*Transformers T-Beast by*Kuramochi Zukan Group which take G1 characters into mechanical beast modes. This is the first release based on these designs and GT-11 Sideswipe (bull) and GT-12 Rodimus (Tiger) are coming next. While this is not the final color version of the figure, we can see how detailed and articulated it is, featuring very nice details and homages like the iconic swords that Primal used &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Generation Toys GT-10 Optimus Primal Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,192
Re: Generation Toys GT-10 Optimus Primal Color Images
Lame.
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction AOE AD 32 Movie Advance Deluxe Stinger MOSC
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 Victory Japanese Liokaiser complete set with custom Euro boxes
Transformers
transformers titans return Lot Slugslinger Trigger Happy Twintwist Topspin Krok
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.