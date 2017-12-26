Via Generation-Toys Weibo*we have color images of their*GT-10 Optimus Primal to share with you. Generation-Toys incarnation of the Maximal Commander has got a very nice and original design from the doujin artbook (non official)*Transformers T-Beast by*Kuramochi Zukan Group which take G1 characters into mechanical beast modes. This is the first release based on these designs and GT-11 Sideswipe (bull) and GT-12 Rodimus (Tiger) are coming next. While this is not the final color version of the figure, we can see how detailed and articulated it is, featuring very nice details and homages like the iconic swords that Primal used » Continue Reading.