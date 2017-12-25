We have a little Christmas Gift to our Transformers fans. Coming straight from Hasbro Studios
, we have our first look at the upcoming animated series Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy. The series is produced by Hasbro*owned Boulder Media Studio to be released in 2019. Rescue Bots Academy will act as a sequel series to internationally acclaimed Rescue Bots series. The first season of this new series will consist of 52 episodes with 11-minutes of running time each. RBA will feature an all new cast with cameo appearance by some familiar faces from the old show. Official Plot synopsis: ” A » Continue Reading.
