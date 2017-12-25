Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Cyberverse Season 1 Episode Count And Running Time Revealed


With special thanks to Hasbro Studios who brought us our first look at Rescue Bots Academy, comes much awaited new info from Transformers: Cyberverse. The first season (Chapter 1) of the show will only consist of 18 Episodes*which is quite short compared to Rescue Bots Academy’s whopping 52 episode count. Very much like Rescue Bots Academy, each episode from Transformers: Cyberverse is clocked at 11 minutes (which is usually the average running time for episodes these days.) Plot synopsis: “Bumblebee is on a critical mission where lives are at stake! Only, he cant remember what it is? Its &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Season 1 Episode Count And Running Time Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



