Takara Legends Bumblebee, Slugslinger, Perceptor, And Octane New Images

Thanks to 2005 Board user Type-R for sharing the*Takara Legends Bumblebee, Slugslinger, Perceptor, And Octane New Images*via* figsoku.net *and TFND. *The images seem to have surfaced from Amazon.jp orginally. The new pictures gives a great look of the next Takara Legends figures: LG54 Bumblebee & new mold EXO-SUIT SPIKE LG55 Targetmaster Slugslinger LG57 Octone & new mold GHOST STARSCREAM Headmaster Lg56 Perceptor & Ramhorn One nice addition is the new Ghost of Starscream Headmaster included with Octone made in clear plastic and with lots of details. Exo Suit Spike looks similar to TR Cerebros but with clear modifications.