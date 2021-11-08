Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,401

Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Coronation Starscream Official In-Hand Images



The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have uploaded a pair of new official in-hand images of*Studio Series Leader Class Coronation Starscream. Coronation Starscream (re-named as New Destruction Emperor Starscream for the Japanese market) is shown in his regular robot mode where you can spot the new retooled hands and in another shot wearing all his coronation accessories. See the images after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



