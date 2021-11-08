|
Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Coronation Starscream Official In-Hand Images
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have uploaded a pair of new official in-hand images of*Studio Series Leader Class Coronation Starscream. Coronation Starscream (re-named as New Destruction Emperor Starscream for the Japanese market) is shown in his regular robot mode where you can spot the new retooled hands and in another shot wearing all his coronation accessories. See the images after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
