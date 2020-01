Transformers Earthrise Wave 1 Deluxe Found At US Retail

The Earthrise hunt continues! Twitter user* @vicegripx *was able to find the new Earthrise Wave 1 Deluxe Ironworks and Wheeljack at*Target in Tacoma, Washington. Time to dash to your local Target stores to look for some new Eaerhrise figures. Their wave partners Hoist and Cliffjumper should be out too. So far we have already found Earthrise Wave 1 Micromasters and Leader class at US retail. Keep an eye for the new Voyager toys! Happy hunting!