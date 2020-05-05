Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Hasbros Bring Home The Fun: Free Printable Rescue Bots Academy Mission Maze Workshee


As part of their Bring Home The Fun campaign, the*official Transformers Instagram*have shared a nice*free printable Rescue Bots Academy Mission Maze worksheet*for parents to print and share with their kids now that families have to stay at home during the Coronavirus alert. The file was shared via the*Transformers Instagram story*and you can guide Optimus Prime through a maze to reach the academy briefing room. We know its hard for kids to stay at home, and we are sure this sheet will help parents to give their kids something to spend time. You can download the pdf file*HERE*or &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbros Bring Home The Fun: Free Printable Rescue Bots Academy Mission Maze Worksheet appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



