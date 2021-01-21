Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Beast Wars Film Cheetor Early Concept Art By Rob Wiggins


Digital artist*Rob Wiggins, via his ArtStation, has uploaded some images of his*Transformers Beast Wars film Cheetor early concept art.* News about a new Beast Wars film has been reported before, but we haven’t had any real details about it.*Rob Wiggins*surprised us with his Cheetor designs in beast mode and the robot mode torso. Keep in mind that it is stated that these are very early renders and ideas from some time ago and not something that we could consider a final design. In any case, it’s interesting to see how this movie may evolve into production. See all &#187; Continue Reading.

Re: Transformers Beast Wars Film Cheetor Early Concept Art By Rob Wiggins
Nope.
