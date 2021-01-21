Transformers Studio Series SS-71 Dark Of The Moon Dino In-Hand Images
Via*TonTon Review on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series SS-71 Dark Of The Moon Dino. Dino is part of the new Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe together with SS-70 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee) and he is our very first original new mold of this character so far. While Dino transforms into a generic sports, the alt mode looks quite elegant and similar in style a Ferrari. Transformation is pretty impressive and interesting since it manages to compact the car’s roof into the main body leaving almost no backpack. Robot mode is movei accurate and includes Dino’s blades. » Continue Reading.
