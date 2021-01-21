Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series SS-71 Dark Of The Moon Dino In-Hand Images


Via TonTon Review on Youtube we have new in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series SS-71 Dark Of The Moon Dino. Dino is part of the new Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe together with SS-70 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee) and he is our very first original new mold of this character so far. While Dino transforms into a generic sports, the alt mode looks quite elegant and similar in style a Ferrari. Transformation is pretty impressive and interesting since it manages to compact the car's roof into the main body leaving almost no backpack. Robot mode is movei accurate and includes Dino's blades.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-71 Dark Of The Moon Dino In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 04:55 PM   #2
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Re: Transformers Studio Series SS-71 Dark Of The Moon Dino In-Hand Images
Dino has gotten fattO. Look at those birthing hips.
